Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A manhunt for a former Texas sheriff's deputy suspected in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin ended Monday when authorities said he was arrested without incident about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the weekend attack.

Officers found Stephen Broderick, 41, along a rural road around 7:30 a.m. in Manor, an Austin suburb, after receiving reports of a suspicious person matching the description of the suspect in Sunday's shooting, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said.

Broderick had a pistol in his waistband, Phipps said. He said Broderick was taken to Travis County jail, where authorities did not immediately release more information.

“I’m truly heartbroken that a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is the suspect in such a horrific incident," Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement.

Authorities hadn't released the identities of those killed, but Jodi Duron, superintendent of the Elgin Independent School District near Austin, said the victims included a current and former student at their schools.