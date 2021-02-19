Police eye Marilyn Manson in domestic violence investigation

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood said. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

The relationship between Wood and Manson became public in 2007 when he was 38 and she was 19. They were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up.

Manson responded to Wood’s allegations with his own Instagram post the same day as her post.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," his post said. “Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. The accuser in that case was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson.

He denied the allegations through his attorney at the time. The lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they were victims of sexual assault but named Wood because of her decision to speak out publicly.

