AP

Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide. Police identified them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two girls, ages 13 and 3 months.

Investigators haven't said how the four were related or who they suspect caused the deaths, but they said there was no evidence that anyone else was involved.

Granbury is a city of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

