 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

  • Updated
  • 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police.

“At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah police said in a statement Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was out campaigning Thursday evening when he was shot in the leg outside a house near downtown Savannah, the police statement said. It said a man inside the home fired a gunshot through the closed front door. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and jailed him on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It was not immediately known if the man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred in the closing days of a statewide runoff campaign between Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A runoff was required after no candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls in the runoff close Tuesday.

People are also reading…

“I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid simmering tensions, Biden welcomes France’s Macron in lavish state dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News