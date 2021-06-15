Police: Grandmother of man who shot at officers found dead

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Scott had fired more than a dozen shots Monday at the substation just before a shift change with more than 50 police employees inside. Police officers stationed outside saw Scott fire the shots and he led them on a four-mile (6.5-kilometer) chase that ended at a park, Thompson said.

Scott got out of his car and started firing his rifle at officers before dropping the weapon and running through the park, according to Thompson. Officers chased him, and Scott fired a handgun at the officers and they fired back and hit Scott, the chief said.

Thompson did not say how many times Scott was struck and where. She said officers gave Scott emergency first aid until EMS personnel arrived and took him to a hospital.

At the park, children were taking part in summer camp and high schoolers were practicing for football. Some children were whisked into apartments near the park and some people sought cover inside an orthodontist's office, the newspaper reported.

Thompson said three officers are now on administrative duty pending an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. She also said an internal investigation will be conducted.

