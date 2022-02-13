 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Gunman in Racine shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self

  • Updated
  • 0

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun, the Racine Police Department said in a statement.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.

Three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities, police said. Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Valentine's after 73 years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News