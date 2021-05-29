Police: Homicide victim misidentified; 8-year-old found safe

Because the 11-year-old half-brother's location and well-being were unknown, police announced they were looking for him and the boys' father, 37-year-old Jose Montes-Herrera, Spencer said.

“We are going to do everything we can when the safety of a child is involved. That is exactly what we did," Spencer said.

But it turned out that Montes-Herrera was with both boys in central Utah in an unspecified area without cellphone coverage, and the father was found with the help of Utah authorities, Spencer said.

That produced confirmation the 8-year-old boy was alive and safe, Spencer said.

“We are still in the situation right now where we have not identified the child that was found out in Mountain Springs yesterday morning," Spencer said, referring to the area where the boy was found near a trailhead along State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

“We are still scouring hundreds of tips that we are receiving and we are continuing to work around the clock," he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0