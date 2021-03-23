Police identify 21-year-old man as Colorado supermarket shooting suspect

Monday's attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It follows a lull in mass killings during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in eight years, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat whose district includes Boulder, said Tuesday on "CBS This Morning" that "enough is enough" when it comes to political impasses that keep gun control laws from passing Congress.

"The time for inaction is over. It does not have to be this way. There are commonsense gun legislation reform proposals that have been debated in Congress for far too long," Neguse said. "The gun lobby and so many others have stopped the ability to make meaningful reforms in the past, but that's no excuse. I think the American people are tired of excuses."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. House stands with gun violence victims who say "enough is enough."