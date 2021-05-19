Police: Illinois officer and suspect, 24, die in shootout

Champaign officers have been equipped with body cameras since 2017, and those cameras are supposed to be activated when an officer responds to service calls or is engaged in any law enforcement-related encounter, according to the department’s website.

The department didn’t immediately reply to Associated Press requests for further information about the shootout, including what the officers' body cameras captured.

Cobb said Oberheim joined the police force in Champaign in 2008. Before that, he spent seven years on Decatur’s police force. Champaign is 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Chicago,

“His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed,” the chief said.

Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said in a statement that Oberheim had four daughters, including three who attend the district's schools, and that he was very involved in their lives.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Zimmerman said.

The News-Gazette reported that days earlier Cobb said he feared that a shooting involving police could happen because the city of about 85,000 has been dealing with an increase in gun violence.