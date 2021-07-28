Police: Indianapolis FedEx shooter not racially motivated

“It was an extremely small percentage ... but there were some mainly German military and Nazi things, but there was no indication that there was any animosity towards the Sikh community, or any other group for that matter,” Keenan said.

Police said Hole entered the FedEx building shortly before 11 p.m. and spoke with security, then returned to his vehicle in the parking lot to retrieve the two guns used in the shooting.

Hole walked back to the employee entrance of the building, killing one FedEx employee outside. He re-entered the facility for a second time, firing his weapons at employees inside the entry area. Hole was unable to go further into the building but fired “several shots” at victims beyond the security gate, police said.

“He was very indiscriminate in his selection of his targets,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Craig McCart.

As Hole left the FedEx building a second time, he continued shooting in the parking lot, striking several more victims. An unidentified employee was able to recover a personal firearm from his vehicle and fired a round at Hole in the parking lot. Hole was not struck by the round, and the employee then fled the area to call 911.