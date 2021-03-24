Police: Inmates killed 2 Iowa prison staff in escape attempt

“It's hard to understand such a senseless loss but it's my hope that the prayers of our state may offer some sense of peace and comfort during this difficult time,” she said.

Reynolds also offered support to leaders of the prison and the Iowa Department of Corrections, saying they were handling “an extremely difficult situation."

The Anamosa prison, which houses 950 inmates and has medium- and maximum-security units, has a history of inmates committing violence against staff, including several assaults in the last year. But the deaths were the first of a prison employee killed by an Iowa inmate since at least 1975, Skinner said.

Dutcher and Woodard have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, Rahn said. Iowa does not have the death penalty but first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dutcher was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2015 for an armed bank robbery in the tiny town of Holstein, the robberies of two motels in Sioux City and an unrelated drug case. In each robbery, authorities said he was armed with a gun or butcher knife and demanded cash from workers.