Police investigate suspect's motive in Atlanta-area killings

ATLANTA (AP) — A white gunman accused of killing eight people, most of them of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors claimed to have a “sex addiction” and apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation, officials said Wednesday.

The bloodshed immediately raised fears of another hate crime against Asian Americans. But Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police the attack was not racially motivated, and police said it appeared it may not have been. Six of the victims were identified as Asian and seven were women.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton killing that took the lives of nine people, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It was not clear if Long ever went to the parlors where the shootings occurred; one official said he had while another indicated he may have only visited businesses like them. Authorities also said he was planning to go to Florida in a plot to attack “some type of porn industry."