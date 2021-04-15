Police kill man who opened fire outside San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — A handgun-wielding man who opened fire outside the San Antonio airport was fatally shot by police Thursday, hours after he'd shot at vehicles from a highway overpass in the northern part of the Texas city, officials said.

The city's airport was placed on lockdown after police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a car driving the wrong way on a road at the airport, police Chief William McManus said during a news conference. An officer stopped the car at Terminal B and the man jumped out and began shooting, he said.

Police returned fire, hitting the man, McManus said. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one else was hit by gunfire.

McManus applauded the officer who shot the man, saying the action saved many lives.

“The shooter had a lot of ammunition and a big handgun that he was shooting indiscriminately toward people,” the chief said.

McManus said the shooter, who was not identified, was a man in his 40s who police have interacted with before. The man has a history of mental illness, McManus said.