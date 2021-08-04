Police lab tech accused of hiding man charged with murder

According to a probable cause statement, Foley bought Christopher Turner food and clothes to help him evade police. She initially lied to officers about her involvement but later admitted she helped him hide.

St. Louis County police spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus in an email said Foley has been suspended without pay from her roughly $18-an-hour, entry-level job as a forensic technician at the agency.

Panus said the job “requires no interpretation of data or reporting of results.” She was hired in March 2020.

Christopher Turner's ex-spouse had a restraining order against him in 2015 but rescinded it a few months later. Charlisa Turner filed for divorce in 2017 but again dropped the effort within months.

The two divorced in 2019. A judge in July 2020 found Charlisa Turner “denied and interfered” with her ex-husband's access to their children “without good cause” and fined her $250.

According to court records cited by the Post-Dispatch, Turner was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of domestic assault for threatening to kill Charlisa Turner and their children with a gun.

Charlisa’s aunt, Rosalind Moore, told the newspaper that one of the kids told her, “I knew he was going to kill my mommy.”

“Chris would tell the children that he was going to kill them," Moore said.

