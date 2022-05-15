 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Las Vegas music festival resumes, no shots fired

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police said in a post on Twitter that performances have continued at the Lovers & Friends Festival after a report of shots fired was unfounded.

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting,” the post said.

Police told KSNV-TV that one person was injured as large groups of people were rushing from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The person's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.

The two-day festival features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo. The festival began Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

