 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Love triangle led to Hawaii acupuncturist's killing

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man shot and killed the acupuncturist who treated his wife for back pain and fertility issues — and had an affair with her, Honolulu police said.

Police arrested Eric Thompson, 34, on Valentine’s Day on suspicion of murder.

Surveillance footage showed him arriving in his pickup truck at a Waipahu acupuncture office in January, walking inside carrying a shopping bag and leaving 48 seconds later, according to a detective affidavit filed in court.

Acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara's mother found him on Jan. 13 laying on the floor of his office with a pool of blood near his head, police said.

While investigating his death, police learned from a patient of Tokuhara's that she referred Thompson's wife, Joyce, to him for help with back pain and fertility. The patient was one of the couple's teachers when they were high school sweethearts, the police affidavit said.

Police found Instagram messages between Joyce Thompson and Tokuhara indicating they had an intimate relationship.

People are also reading…

The Instagram messages stopped after they had a conversation about Thompson finding out about the affair, police said.

Thompson, who posted $1 million bond, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News