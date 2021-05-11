Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party

The shooting occurred at a home in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on the east side of Colorado’s second-largest city.

Three children at the party, ages 2, 5 and 11, were not hurt. All were orphaned by the shooting and were transferred to the custody of relatives, Frabielle said.

Police say the families of the victims had requested privacy.

“In Colorado, we’ve had domestic terrorism incidents where lots of people were killed, we’ve had random acts like going into a King Soopers or a movie theater, but let’s not forget about the lethality of domestic violence,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.

He was referring to a March 22 attack on a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people, including a police officer, and a 2012 shooting at a movie theater in the Denver suburb of Aurora that killed 12 and injured 70.

The weekend attack follows a series of mass shootings — defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter — to plague the U.S. this year.

Before the Colorado Springs shooting, a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University showed there had been at least 11 mass shootings since Jan. 1, compared with just two public mass shootings in 2020.