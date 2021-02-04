Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'

“Okey stated it was too bad he had to ‘waste' him (Ricardo), but he’s hoping if something good comes from all this is that the stealing will stop,” the report said.

Payne was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing because he's accused of waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim. It’s not known if he has a lawyer yet. He is due to make his first court appearance Friday.

According to the report, Payne used a .45 caliber Automatic Colt Pistol that his father had used during World War I. He told investigators that center staff had taken two other firearms he owned and put them in an off-site storage unit.

Police said Payne was clear-headed and lucid while being interviewed. However, it also said Payne told investigators that he suspected staffers were trying to kill him and take his money, that he was being drugged by staffers because of needle marks he found in his big toe and that he suspected his ex-wife was working with someone else to steal money from him.

