Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Troyanos said he heard Hurley fire five or six shots. The gunman fell against a parked vehicle, he said.

Police had not previously confirmed Hurley’s role or said who shot him. In a video posted Friday, Police Chief Link Strate described Hurley as a hero whose actions likely saved lives. He didn’t offer an apology but called Hurley's death by a responding officer “equally tragic” to Beesley’s killing.

“The threat to our officers and our community was stopped by a hero named Johnny Hurley,” Strate said. “Johnny’s actions can only be described as decisive, courageous and effective in stopping further loss of life.”

Hurley's family said they were thankful for support from the city and police and were waiting for the outcome of a third-party investigation into the shooting that killed the 40-year-old.

Police say Beesley was targeted because he was an Arvada police officer and that Troyke had expressed a hatred for them.

Police revealed Friday that a document written by Troyke said he planned to kill as many Arvada police officers as he could, including saying, “We the people were never your enemy, but we are now" and “This is what you get, you are the people who are expendable."

