OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a north Florida Walmart store has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound that is considered life-threatening.

Police say 54-year-old man David Johnson shot 30-year-old Carli Cronin in an apparent domestic dispute Saturday. The shooting broke out in the garden section of a Walmart store in Ocala. Authorities say Cronin, who was shot multiple times, screamed for help and employees called 911 and attempted to intervene.

Ocala police said in a Facebook post late Saturday that Johnson then left the store on a bike after the shooting. Authorities say a SWAT team surrounded a home a few miles (kilometers) away and evacuated neighbors before Johnson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

