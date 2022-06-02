 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims.

Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. It was not immediately known if there were any fatalities.

The facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting, the hospital said in a statement.

Area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

