Police name California officers killed, injured in shootout

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California police officer who was shot and killed while serving a search warrant was identified Tuesday as a 12-year law enforcement veteran and a current detective in San Luis Obispo.

Detective Luca Benedetti was killed Monday in a shootout in an apartment in the Central Coast city, officials said during a news conference. Benedetti and five other officers had been at the apartment for an investigation into items stolen in a string of late-night commercial burglaries.

Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the shooting, police said. He was released from a hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds.

Police said gunman Edward Zamora Giron had been lying in wait inside the apartment and fired at the officers before shooting and killing himself. He also had wounds sustained in the shootout. Police initially said that he had been killed by officers' fire.

Officers arrived at the apartment in San Luis Obispo around 5 p.m. to serve the warrant, seeking the stolen property from the commercial burglaries over the past week, said Brian Amoroso, acting chief of the police department.