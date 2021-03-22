Police: New Mexico charges coming after killings in 2 states

Assistant deputy public defender Ronald Appleby declined to comment on the New Jersey charge, saying he's only representing Lannon in that case. They're scheduled to return to court on April 8, Appleby said.

The Lannons lived in New Jersey before moving to New Mexico, and it was not clear how long they had been there. Chavez said the family had contact with New Mexico’s child welfare agency, but it wasn't known whether the children were at home when their mother disappeared.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department could not immediately provide details about the family.

Relatives say Sean Lannon flew to New Jersey in early March with the couple’s three children — 6- and 7-year-old girls and a 4-year-old boy. He took them to his parents’ house and left again, saying he was going to look for Jennifer Lannon.

Her family grew more concerned, saying it wasn't like her to be without her children.

Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on March 10, and officials say he was driving Dabkowski’s car. That's the same day prosecutors in New Jersey announced Lannon was charged with murder, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft and weapons counts.

Officials are trying to determine why Lannon was in St. Louis.