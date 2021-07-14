Police officer charged with murder in stepson's death

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson, whose body was found in a hole in a bedroom wall last week, Anne Arundel County police announced Wednesday.

The death of 15-year-old Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation and the teen's stepfather, Eric Banks, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, police said. Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones' body was found.

Officers were called to Banks' home July 6 to investigate a complaint that Jones was being held against his will. At first, Banks told police Jones wasn’t there and had left his packed bags at the back door. After Banks gave police permission to search the home, officers found Jones' body in a hole in a bedroom wall.

After Banks was arrested and handcuffed, he tried to disarm an officer. As he fought with police, Banks said "My life is over" and “choke me choke me," police said. Banks was held without bail on assault, resisting arrest and other charges.

Banks’ police powers were already suspended based on a previous incident and he was suspended without pay after he was charged with a felony. Police did not say what the previous incident was.