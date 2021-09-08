Police: Officer in anti-abortion ad 'against his wishes'

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico police officer who adopted a child from a pregnant woman he found using heroin in what has been held up as an alternative to abortion is pictured in uniform on an anti-abortion billboard without his permission, his superiors say.

Albuquerque Police Officer Ryan Holets appears on a billboard along an interstate that runs through the city, along with the words "My favorite right is life."

The images include two of him holding his daughters, including one daughter he adopted from a couple he found shooting heroin while on patrol in 2017. Holets also helped raise money to find housing for girl's biological parents while they completed a drug rehabilitation program in 2018.

The heroin-using woman was pregnant at the time Holets found her, and she agreed to give up the girl for adoption after the birth.

Anti-abortion activists have held up Holets' adoption of the girl as an alternative to abortion, including the grandmother of his other daughter, Ethel Maharg.

She is the executive director of Right to Life New Mexico, the anti-abortion group that used his image on the billboard.