Police officer who shot man in car is charged with murder

“He then put the Mustang into drive and sped towards one of the officers. The officer fired at the suspect vehicle as it came at him,” the March 30 release said.

Koehler died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Caldwell, who was appointed by a judge to prosecute the case, said declined to discuss the evidence that his office presented to the grand jury.

“I don’t believe in trying cases in the public eye,” he told The Associated Press. “The evidence will be presented during trial, and a trier of fact, either a judge or jury, will make a decision.”

An attorney for Brown, 31, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Virginia State Police investigated the shooting at the request of Bristol's police chief and presented its findings to Caldwell's office.

Brown is white, and so was Kohler, according to State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Brown was suspended without pay on Tuesday pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation that is expected to be completed in 10 days, according to a statement signed by Bristol Mayor Bill Hartley and City Manager Randall Eads. The officer previously was suspended with pay.