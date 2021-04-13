Police, protesters clash for 2nd night in Minnesota; Biden gets help on border; winter making comeback

Today is Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Police and protesters clashed for a second night after Minnesota police chief says officer meant to use Taser instead of gun in Black man's death; Biden will get some help from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala in slowing flow of migrants at border; plus, see the video above for more on winter's springtime return in parts of U.S.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer who authorities say apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop.