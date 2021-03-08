Police pursue hundreds of tips after violent Colorado party

“When we first called police they said they were handling it,” Wiygul said Monday. “But it wasn’t until 8:30 when police and SWAT came and told people to vacate the area, then used tear gas to clear the street.”

“It was really stressful,” Wygul added. “It’s upsetting because obviously it became a big public health risk. I don’t think the police handled it that well. I think the party could have been shut down early in the afternoon.”

She and her roommates joined dozens of other students in cleaning the streets on Sunday.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said a “tactical decision” was made to withdraw some officers when a group of about 100 people started to rush them. It took more than three hours to disperse the crowd, according to a timeline she provided. No arrests were made at the scene, even though three officers at a command post were injured by rocks.

University Chancellor Philip Distefano warned that any student involved in violence, property damage, refusing to disperse or violating virus-related protocols faces discipline up to expulsion.

Health officials urged anyone who was at the scene to quarantine for at least 10 days and to get tested for COVID-19. CU Boulder students returned to campus for hybrid and in-person learning in mid-February.

