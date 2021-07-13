Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin responded Tuesday morning to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.

Police were investigating at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. They released few details except to say there was no threat to the community and that they were also investigating at a second gas station, a Mobil, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station's gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, said she had just pulled into the Pilot to fuel up when a man ran out of the store. She said she then saw a truck ahead of her back up and make a U-turn to leave.

“Then, everybody starts running out of the Pilot, it's truckers just running, sea of people, this one guy is yelling, ‘Run! Run,' and I'm like, ‘Oh my God,’" the woman said. She said she asked one of the people what was going on.