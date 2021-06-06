Police say 23 arrested during clashes over NYC park curfew

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty-three people were arrested in one night over the weekend as police officers enforced a new 10 p.m. curfew in New York's Washington Square Park, authorities said.

Videos tweeted Saturday night showed a line of helmeted officers moving into the park to enforce the curfew. Officers could be seen grabbing and pushing people as an order to disperse was announced.

A police spokesperson said eight officers suffered minor injuries while trying to clear the park. Most of the 23 people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and given desk appearance tickets, the spokesperson said.

Crowds remained in the park well beyond curfew Sunday night, according to social media videos that showed people dancing in unison without a police presence nearby.

The park in the heart of Greenwich Village has long been a scene of protests and vigils and is a popular gathering place for young people, including students from nearby New York University.