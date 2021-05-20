Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

“That's OK, that's human,” he said. “What is not OK is to take that out on innocent people, on groups of folks who are dining, because of who they are, to try to target and chase people down because of their religion, or what you think they look like.”

On Monday, two motorists chased a Jewish man who was on foot. The man, a Hasidic Jew and a father of six, was forced to “literally run for his life,” according to Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.

The next night, pro-Palestinians in "a similar caravan of cars" got out and attacked Jewish diners who were seated outside a sushi restaurant in the Beverly Grove area, police said. Witnesses said members of the caravan were flying Palestinian flags.

Both crimes were captured on video, officials said.

Cooper called the incidents “attacks by latter-day Nazis.”

Hedab Tarifi of the Islamic Center of Southern California, who is a Palestinian and was born in Gaza, decried the violence against the Jewish bystanders in LA.