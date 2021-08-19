Police search home of suspect in 2 killings at Indiana plant

After the shooting, police said Ferrell, who had worked the day shift, fled in a car. A high-speed police chase followed before Ferrell crashed in a construction zone and was arrested.

Clinton County officials did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about when Ferrell might be charged and what his alleged motive might have been.

Kelly said Wednesday night that investigators did not yet know whether the women were targeted or victims of a random attack.

“We don’t know what the catalyst was to make this happen,” he said at a news conference. “It was shift change. There was a lot of other people in the area. Everybody’s crossing paths.”

The plant, which is near Frankfort, opened in June and employs about 700 people who design and make seating for automotive vehicles, according to its website.

