Police seek man after NJ slaying, 4 found dead at NM airport

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday searched for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.

Sean Lannon, 47, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV with New Jersey license plates U71-JXG, authorities said. He was possibly last seen near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Gloucester County investigators want to question Lannon about a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. They have not released any details about what happened or who was killed.

Lannon was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.