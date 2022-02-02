 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police shoot man in downtown Minneapolis

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State agents are investigating Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer was involved in a shooting downtown.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira confirmed her agency was investigating. She gave no other details. Minneapolis police didn't immediately respond to messages.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a longtime activist on policing and civil rights issues, posted that she received a call from interim Chief Amelia Hoffman to tell her that police had shot and killed a man while serving a warrant Wednesday morning.

Armstrong was among several people whom Mayor Jacob Frey last year named to a commission aimed at improving public safety in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong Un’s wife and aunt make rare appearance amid pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News