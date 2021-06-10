 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket
0 Comments
AP

Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooting inside a Florida supermarket Thursday left three people dead, including the shooter, authorities said.

A man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement. She did not say whether it was the man or the woman who did the shooting, but said the shooter was among the three dead.

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy," Publix said in a statement, adding that it is also cooperating with law enforcement. The company declined further comment. It is Florida's largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.

Royal Palm Beach is a middle-class suburb of 40,000 residents, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Palm Beach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why Mars experiences blue sunsets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News