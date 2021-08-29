Police: Station shooting, Lyft driver's death may be linked

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities were trying to determine if there was a connection between two incidents in separate Dallas suburbs Sunday, one which resulted in the wounding of a man who opened fire inside a police station and another which involved the death of a Lyft driver.

Plano Police said the man, who had been behaving erratically, entered the lobby of the department’s headquarters at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The second time the man went inside the lobby he displayed a handgun, raised it and fired in the direction of a civilian employee who was helping a resident.

The employee and the visitor took shelter in a nearby room.

Two officers responded to the scene and shot and injured the man, who was later taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

No other individuals were injured during the incident, police said.

“What could have been a horrific tragedy was avoided, thanks to the swift and effective action of our Plano police officers,” said Plano Mayor John Muns.