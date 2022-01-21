 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Student shot at Maryland school; suspect in custody

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A student was shot at a Maryland high school Friday afternoon and a suspect was in custody, police said.

A male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School in Rockville, Montgomery County police said in a tweet. The school was locked down.

The injured student was taken to a hospital, police said, but did not indicate his condition.

