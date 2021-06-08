Police: Suspected Baltimore gang leader dead after standoff

Creek was the last one not in custody as of Friday.

Prosecutors said he founded Triple-C — which stands for “Cruddy Conniving Crutballs” — around 2015 after leaving another gang. They said the gang’s shops sold heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances, and that members were involved in witness intimidation, shootings and the killings of rival gang members.

Creek was charged in a 2019 federal criminal complaint with being the primary supplier of drugs to the gang and other drug trafficking organizations. He was released to home confinement in May 2020 as COVID-19 cases spiked in the Washington, D.C., jail where he was being held.

Sandy Springs police determined that Creek had hostages inside the apartment on Tuesday afternoon, and a SWAT team reported to the scene.

The hostages were Creek’s girlfriend, who wasn’t identified, and two children ages 2 and 6, Lempka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said they were released safely. It was unclear whether his girlfriend was a resident of the apartment complex.

