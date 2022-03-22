 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police SWAT team surrounds Greyhound bus, apprehends man

  • 0

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A police tactics team surrounded a Greyhound bus along a major interstate northeast of Atlanta on Tuesday, prompting the highway to close in both directions for more than four hours before officers apprehended a man inside.

The SWAT team tried to negotiate with a man aboard the bus who was armed with a gun, Gwinnett County police said Tuesday.

Officers said the bus driver and all of the passengers aboard the Atlanta-to-New York bus were able to exit, but the man remained on board for hours, police spokesperson Ryan Winderweedle told reporters at the scene. Interstate 85 remained shut down in both directions Tuesday afternoon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police received the call about a suspicious person with a handgun acting erratically around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Winderweedle said.

“We do not know what the suspect is wanting or asking for," he said. "The call came in that he was suspicious and acting erratic and then produced a handgun.”

People are also reading…

By Tuesday afternoon, the man was arrested, Gwinnett County police spokesperson J.R. Richter said. “There have been no injuries reported,” Richter said in an email.

No other details were immediately released.

As the standoff unfolded earlier, Greyhound Lines Inc. said it was “working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of our passengers and driver." The Dallas-based company said it had no further comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Period after dinosaur-killing asteroid hit Earth likely far worse than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News