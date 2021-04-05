Police: Teacher offered $200 for sex with 2-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district fired a teacher shortly after a law enforcement report was released Monday saying he offered to pay for a father’s motel room if he could sexually molest the man’s 2-year-old daughter.

Xavier Alexander, a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens, has been fired, the Palm Beach County School District said in a statement. Alexander, 27, also advertised himself on websites as a babysitter, investigators said.

The firing came hours after a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office arrest report outlining its case against Alexander was released by the courts.

According to the report, a 39-year-old father posted a Craigslist ad on March 26 saying he was looking for someone to split a motel room for a few days as he waited to move into his new home. He noted in the ad that he has a 2-year-old daughter. “No weirdos or drugs please,” the man added.

The man soon received texts from an unknown messenger who eventually asked, “Would I ever be alone with your daughter?” When told no, the messenger replied he would go elsewhere. The father contacted the sheriff's office.