Police: Third victim dies in Miami banquet hall shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida announced “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence as a third person died from a gunshot wound suffered during a mass shooting outside a banquet hall near Miami.

Shankquia Peterson, 32, died on Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police said in a news release.

She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday during a rapper’s album release party at the El Mula Banquet Hall. Two of the victims remained in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Other gun violence over the past week included a car chase and shooting near a Miami casino, a mass shooting in Wynwood that left one dead and six wounded and a shooting outside a South Beach restaurant that left a man paralyzed and a rapper behind bars.

The motive for the banquet hall shooting is still unknown, but investigators were focusing on social-media feuds involving the local rappers who hosted the show, the Miami Herald reported. This includes two rival groups whose tensions go back years and have been fueled by threats made online and in rap lyrics, according to the Herald.