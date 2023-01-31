Police: Two monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo found in nearby abandoned home, but mystery deepens

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in a nearby abandoned home after a mysterious disappearance the day before, police said. No arrests have been made.

Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip. Police said they then went to the empty home in Lancaster, located just south of Dallas, and found the monkeys safe in a closet.

The monkeys have been returned to the zoo.

The monkeys were found missing and their enclosure was cut on Monday. It was the latest in a string of odd events at the zoo, including other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

