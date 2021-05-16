Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

“There were several pieces of information/evidence that led detectives to believe that the cleaver was the weapon used during this incident,” Carbajal said.

Police said Inoue told them she woke up around 4:30 a.m. Saturday with blood on her hands and arms and the two children were dead and bloody near the doorway of the bedroom.

Inoue didn’t believe she had killed the children, but said she couldn’t remember and “woke up” to the situation after taking a bath.

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Police said Inoue’s husband confirmed he had left the apartment around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after arguing with her over money.

He said the children were asleep at the time of the argument and he didn’t have concerns about Inoue harming them.

Police also said there was no apparent reason at the time to call child welfare authorities.

The man told police he slept until morning in his vehicle in the parking lot of a bank where he works.