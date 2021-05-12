Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page

MIAMI (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said.

Monday's stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where she's facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence, records show.

Francisquini started handing out pamphlets printed with her Instagram account after sneaking onto the campus around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said. She had a black backpack and carried a skateboard as she walked through the hallways, recording herself.

School security tracked her down as she was wandering the hallways while students were in classrooms, an arrest report said. Francisquini told investigators she was looking for the registration office.

Investigators said she headed toward the registration office, but did not enter. Instead she continued walking through the hallways, talking to students, news outlets reported.

Security officers tried to catch up with her again, but she didn't stop. They notified the office of a security threat on campus, police said.