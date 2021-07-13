Political donor on trial for deadly drugs-for-sex fetish

Prosecutors claim Buck provided fatal doses of methamphetamine to Moore and Dean.

The defense contends all the men were at Buck's apartment under their own will and Moore and Dean did not die from methamphetamine.

“Many of them appeared to be drug addicts by their own admission,” said defense lawyer Ludlow B. Creary II. “They were living according to their lifestyle, and Ed Buck did not create their lifestyle.”

Neighbors are expected to testify to a constant flow of men coming and going from Buck's apartment that only ebbed after the deaths before eventually picking back up. One neighbor said Buck told him he was a social worker helping the men.

Several men are expected to testify about Buck’s "compulsion to pump drugs into others regardless of the consequences,” prosecutors said.

Some told investigators they believe Buck gave them the powerful sedative known as the date-rape drug, which left them unconscious.