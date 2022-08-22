Political violence, autocracy and other threats to democracy | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard discusses the threat of political violence, America’s slide toward autocracy, and more with guests Rachel Kleinfeld and Ken White.
Articles/other stuff referenced in this episode:
- “The New Era of Political Violence is Here” from Tom Nichols at The Atlantic
- “Trump Supporters’ Threats to Judge Spur Democracy Concerns” from Fields & Riccard at the Associated Press
- Bulwark Podcast episode with guest Dana Milbank
- Ken White's podcast and newsletter
Episode Music:
- “Please Listen Carefully” by Jahzzar (creative commons)
- “Draw the Sky” by Paul Keane (licensed through TakeTones)
- “Star Blessed Night” by Ketsa (creative commons)
- “When” by Stephan Siebert (creative commons)
- “Cloudbank” by Podington Bear (creative commons)
- “Happy Trails (To You)” by the Riders in the Sky (used with artist’s permission)
