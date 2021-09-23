Polluters pick up tab for restoration of threatened cedar

But they also have been falling prey to saltwater intrusion as sea levels rise and more frequent storms push saltwater into the freshwater areas in which the cedars grow. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 also downed many of the trees.

Stands of dead cedars haunt New Jersey and other spots along the Atlantic coast, where the bleached-white trees have become known as “ghost forests.”

The idea is to help regenerate cedars in their native areas by removing invasive trees that crowd them out, and letting the cedars naturally drop their seeds to generate new trees. In some spots, cedar saplings grown in a state-run nursery will be planted in higher elevations further away from the possibility of saltwater reaching them.

LaTourette called the cedar forests “a triple benefit" because the forests absorb stormwater runoff that otherwise could contribute to flooding; they help remove carbon from the atmosphere; “and their roots and the unique soil cleans groundwater for us for free,” he said.