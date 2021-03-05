Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians; Senate begins virus relief debate; NBA All-Star teams set

Today is Friday, March 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge Christians to stay put despite persecution; the Senate has begun debate on the $1.9T virus relief bill; and this weekend's NBA All-Star teams are set.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic

BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit.

The pope, who wore a facemask during the flight, kept it on as he descended the stairs to the tarmac and was greeted by two masked children in traditional dress. But health measures appeared lax inside the airport despite the country's worsening coronavirus outbreak.