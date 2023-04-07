On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The Vatican said Pope Francis wouldn't go to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession. Instead, he would watch it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures in Rome.
» Two Russian news agencies says jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged with espionage in Russia and has entered an official denial.
» A teenager and a 12-year-old have been arrested in Florida in connection with the deaths of three other teens.
» About a dozen people have been hurt in an early morning apartment building fire on Detroit’s west side.
» A bill in the California Legislature would ban five chemicals found in some of the most popular candy in the U.S.
People are also reading…
» Americans are deeply opposed to cutting into Medicare or Social Security benefits, and most support raising taxes on the nation’s highest earners to keep Medicare running as is.
» A federal appeals court has sided with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
» ProPublica is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms.
» The IRS is outlining how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations. The agency is pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers.
» Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.
Ukrainian dolphins and sea lions find refuge in Romania, and more of today's top videos
A port city in Romania has taken in a number of dolphins, sea lions and their trainers from Ukraine, LIV golfers are bringing criticism to the Masters tournament, and more of today's top videos.
This is the heartwarming story of the Constanta dolphinarium, in the Romanian port city of Constanta, that has taken in a number of dolphins, …
Golf’s prestigious Masters tournament kicked off today with 18 players from the controversial LIV golf series. But with the LIV players comes …
Tennessee's Republican-led state legislature on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers who led gun control protests at the state capitol i…
A crowd cheered in support for two Democrats as they were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives. They took part in a gun contro…
Coronation day is just around the corner. And while the goal is to have a hiccup-free event, history has taught us that’s not always the case.…
Israel conducted rare airstrikes in Lebanon on Friday, a sharp escalation that has sparked fears of a broader conflict with the international …
If you’re looking to immortalize a pet you’ve owned and lost, but shy away from taxidermy, this toy making company in the Philippines has foun…
At the ZSL London zoo, animals and visitors alike partake in Egg-citing activities to celebrate Easter. Footage released by the zoo shows the …
Ukraine is equipping itself with European tanks and fighter jets as it prepares for a new offensive against Russian troops. But on the ground,…