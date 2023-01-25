Pope Francis says homosexuality is not a crime in wide-ranging AP interview. Here are some key takeaways.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that covered a wide range of topics, including guns, China, sex abuse in the Catholic Church and his health and future.

