 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pope Francis says homosexuality is not a crime in wide-ranging AP interview. Here are some key takeaways.

  • 0

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that covered a wide range of topics, including guns, China, sex abuse in the Catholic Church and his health and future.

***

MORE FROM THE INTERVIEW

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

PODCAST: THE ETHICAL LIFE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

PHOTO GALLERY

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed in federal court that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers open new path to laser messaging without fiber optics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News